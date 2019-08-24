Four-storey building collapses in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi; 2 dead, several injured

Bhiwandi: Two people died and several others sustained injuries after a four-storey building collapsed in Shanti Nagar area of Bhiwandi city near Mumbai in the wee hours of Saturday.

Rescue operations continue at the building collapse site in Bhiwandi.

Maharashtra: Rescue operations continue at the building collapse site in Bhiwandi. The incident has claimed lives of 2 people so far. pic.twitter.com/hSLXoVlmn5 — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2019

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was immediately pressed into action which rescued four people from the debris and shifted them to a nearby hospital.

Maharashtra: A four-storey building collapsed in Shanti Nagar area of Bhiwandi. 4 people have been rescued and several feared trapped. Rescue operations underway. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/OAExE5STFn — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2019

At least 15 people are still feared trapped in the debris. Several teams of Fire Brigade were also immediately rushed to the spot.

Rescuers are trying to find out those trapped inside the debris.

Sharing more details about the incident, Commissioner of Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation, Ashok Rankhamb said, ''We had received a message that column of the building might dismantle. Our emergency team reached here and after examination, they found that the building might collapse.''

We immediately vacated the entire building but some people entered the building without permission. It was then the building collapsed. Four people were rescued and one of them one died later.''

Ashok Rankhamb: We vacated the entire building but some people entered the building without permission. It was then the building collapsed. 4 people were rescued, of them one died. It's an 8-year-old building & was built illegally. Investigation will be done. https://t.co/UhX0OSVTxX — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2019

The Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation Commissioner informed that it was an 8-year-old building and was built illegally.

The incident will be investigated, he added.