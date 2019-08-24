close

Bhiwandi

Four-storey building collapses in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi; 1 dead, many feared trapped

At least four people sustained injuries after a four-storey building collapsed in Shanti Nagar area of Bhiwandi city near Mumbai in the wee hours of Saturday.

Four-storey building collapses in Maharashtra&#039;s Bhiwandi; 1 dead, many feared trapped
Image Credits: ANI

Bhiwandi: One person died and several others sustained injuries after a four-storey building collapsed in Shanti Nagar area of Bhiwandi city near Mumbai in the wee hours of Saturday.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was immediately pressed into action which rescued four people from the debris and shifted them to a nearby hospital.

Live TV

At least 15 people are still feared trapped in the debris. Several teams of Fire Brigade were also immediately rushed to the spot.

Rescue operations are currently underway and efforts are being made to find out those trapped inside the debris.

Sharing more details about the incident, Commissioner of Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation, Ashok Rankhamb said, ''We had received a message that column of the building might dismantle. Our emergency team reached here and after examination, they found that the building might collapse.''

We immediately vacated the entire building but some people entered the building without permission. It was then the building collapsed. Four people were rescued and one of them one died later.''

The Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation Commissioner informed that it was an 8-year-old building and was built illegally.

The incident will be investigated, he added.

