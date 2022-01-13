Gangster Suresh Pujari tests Covid positive, shifted to hospital in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Dreaded gangster Suresh Pujari has been hospitalised in a hospital in Mumbai after testing positive for COVID-19. A senior Mumbai ATS officer confirmed that Pujari had tested positive for Covid is currently undergoing treatment.

The Mumbai Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad had taken Pujari’s custody in the second case of extortion in which he had allegedly demanded Rs 10 lakh from a Mumbai-based businessman. He was remanded to ATS custody till Tuesday.

The underworld don had tested Covid-19 positive on January 7 following which he was admitted to the hospital.

Mumbai Police has around 17 cases against Suresh Pujari including a few MCOCA cases. While it was the Mumbai Police that had been tracking Pujari when he was in the Philippines, he was handed over to the ATS once he was brought to the city.

