Gas leak

Gas leak from Rashtriya Chemical Fertiliser plant in Chembur spooks Mumbai

It was later found that the gas leakage started at Rashtriya Chemical Fertiliser plant in Chembur. 

Image for representational use only

Mumbai: A gas leakage was reported in several locations in the eastern suburbs of Mumbai on Thursday triggering panic among after local residents who complained of foul smell and called the Fire Brigade. No untoward incident was reported due to the gas leakage, which has now been fully contained

The gas leakage was reported from several areas including Powai, Chembur, Mankhurd in the eastern Mumbai.

It was later found that the gas leakage started at Rashtriya Chemical Fertiliser plant in Chembur. 

Mumbai civic body BMC also confirmed leakage in the Rashtriya Chemical Fertiliser's Chembur plant but added that the gas leak has been contained. 

''There was a gas leakage at RCF (Rashtriya Chemical Fertilisers) in Chembur plant and has stopped now,'' the Disaster Management Cell of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said. 

''We have intimated Mahanagar Gas Limited and Maharashtra Pollution Control Board to check on finding the cause of increased smell..we are alerting other agencies as well,'' it added.

It may be recalled that in March this year, a suspected gas leakage was reported from an area near Ghatla village in suburban Chembur in Mumbai. 

Gas leakMumbaiChenburRashtriya Chemical Fertiliser
