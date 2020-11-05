Happy with Arnab Goswami's arrest: Daughter of Interior designer who died by suicide

Mumbai: Adnya Naik, the daughter of interior designer Anvay Naik who had committed suicide in 2018, on Wednesday (November 4) said she is happy with Arnab Goswami's arrest. Adnya also claimed that non-payment of dues by Republic TV had driven her father and grandmother to commit suicide.

Speaking to reporters, Adnya Naik said, "We want people to understand how powerful people like Arnab Goswami get away with such things." Naik's daughter Adnya and wife Akshata claimed they had sent applications seeking justice to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and Raigad Superintendent of Police.

"We had made applications to various people including the PMO and SP, Raigad, to get justice for my father," Adnya Naik said, alleging that the investigation into the case was "suppressed only because of Arnab Goswami".

Akshata Naik said they are grateful to the Maharashtra Police for taking action against Goswami, adding "Maharashtra police are well capable to investigate this case. My husband had mentioned the names of three persons including Arnab Goswami in his suicide note but no arrest was made then. He committed suicide only because his legitimate dues were not paid by the accused persons."

Akshata Naik said, "No action was taken even after my husband left the suicide note," adding that Arnab threatened her many times. When asked for money, he said, "I will ruin your girl's career. There used to be threatening calls at home and people used to follow us."

Earlier in the day, Goswami was arrested from his house in Mumbai by Alibaug Police on the charge of abetting the suicide of the 53-year-old interior designer, a police official said.

In May this year, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh announced he has ordered a fresh probe in the case after a complaint by Adnya Naik.