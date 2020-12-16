If you are buying a knife online in Nagpur, your details will go to police

MUMBAI: Beware, if you are buying a knife online in Nagpur, your entire details will go to the police. Yes, that’s right.

In order to keep a check on rising crime, the Nagpur Police has issued a letter to online marketing companies to furnish details of those buying a knife or other pointed object to the police.

The order has been issued by the Nagpur Police Commissioner. As per the order, the online companies delivering in Nagpur will have to share details of buyers on the official email id of the Crime Branch.

Two recent murders were reported in the city in the past two months in which sharp-edged or pointed objects were used in the crime.

The Nagpur police is investigating the cases and looking for a vital clue to crack these cases. This could be the reason behind the order issued by the police.

During the investigation, the Nagpur police found that at least 122 people bought a knife or some pointed object online in the recent two months.

Out of those, 30 people have a criminal history, which is being investigated by the police.

The city police is trying to ascertain if there is any link between these people and the two murders reported in Nagpur.

