Loan waiver for farmers, food for Rs 10 and 80 per cent jobs for locals: Maha Vikas Aghadi's CMP

MUMBAI: The NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena-led alliance 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' released its Common Minimum Program on Thursday for running the coalition government in Maharashtra, which promises loan waiver for farmers, food for Rs 10 and 80 per cent jobs for locals.

The preamble of the newly-released CMP says that three alliance partners are committed to upholding the secular values enshrined in the Constitution.

On the contentious issue of national importance as well as of state importance especially having repercussions/consequences on the secular fabric of the nation, the Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress will take a joint view after holding consultations and arriving at a consensus.

The CMP promises immediate assistance and a loan waiver for farmers. Among other issues, the CMP promises 500 sq feet home to slum dwellers in the SRA scheme, health insurance for all, and Rs 10/meal to all.

As per the CMP, the crop insurance scheme will be revised to ensure immediate compensation to the farmers who have lost their crops.

Another highlight of the Common Minimum Program of 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' is that all three partners - (NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena alliance) - have dropped their core issues.

The Shiv Sena has compromised on Hindutva, Savarkar, and the Ram temple issue as there is no mention of these issues in the CMP.

Meanwhile, the Congress party has avoided mentioning the Muslim reservation, besides making no commitment to secularism.

The Sharad Pawar-led NCP has compromised on its 'Maratha vote bank' as it has dropped the demand for Maratha Reservation in the CMP.

The CMP was released during a press conference by Congress' Balasaheb Thorat, Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde and NCP's Jayant Patil ahead of Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in ceremony later today.

Speaking on the occasion, Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde said, ''The Nanar Refinery Project and bullet train project will be taken up in our Cabinet meeting.''