Lockdown will be imposed if people do not follow COVID-19 rules: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope

Mumbai: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope warned that if people do not follow laid out COVID-19 rules then a total lockdown will have to be imposed. Rajesh Tope satted while attending an event in Maharashtra's Jalna.

He said that if people do not wear masks, do not follow social distancing norms then lock down will have to be imposed. "If people do not wear masks, do not follow social distancing, then we will have to impose a lockdown," he said.

Further, he said that seeing as the number of coronavirus cases kept rising he said there could be a lockdown in the state soon.

On Sunday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a review meeting with state Health Minister Rajesh Tope and officials regarding the growing number of coronavirus cases. During this meeting, it was discussed that as the number of coronavirus cases are increasing daily there is shortage of beds and other facilities.

Meanwhile, a state-wise night curfew has been imposed with effect from midnight of March 27. The decision was taken after a review meeting chaired by the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday with divisional commissioners, Collectors, SPs and senior doctors of district hospitals.

All malls, cinema halls - single screen or multiplexes, parks, gardens, beaches, restaurants will be closed from 8 pm to 7 am. Only shops selling essential items wil be allowed to open. Further, all religious, political, cultural events have been banned.

In view of this regard, the Chief Minister ordered that preparations should be made in view of the situation like lock down. This would mean that in the coming days, a lock down could be imposed in Maharashtra.

With this, the number of oxen and empty beds should be increased.

On Saturday, Maharashtra reported 35,726 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. With this, the number of coronavirus patients has now risen to 26,73,461. Around 166 people have succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 54,073. In Maharashtra, 14,523 patients were discharged after recovery today. So far 23,14,579 patients have been recovered and discharged in Maharashtra.



In Mumbai, during the last 24 hours, 6130 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported taking the total to 3,91,791. With 12 deaths the total has risen to 11,645.