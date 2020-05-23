MAH MBA CET Result 2020 declared, check mahacet.org and cetcell.mahacet.org

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
MAH MBA CET Result 2020

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) cell on Saturday (May 23, 2020) declared the MAH MBA CET result 2020 at the official website cetcell.mahacet.org. Even though the result was supposed to be declared at 11 am, it was declared slightly before time.

Maharashtra Minister of Higher Education and Technical Education, Uday Samant, had announced the news of the Maharashtra MBA CET 2020 result coming today in a tweet on Friday.

The computer-based MAH MBA CET exam was held on March 14 and March 15, 2020.

Candidates who had appeared for the exams that were conducted on March 14 and 15 can check their MAH MBA CET result 2020 online at mahacet.org OR cetcell.mahacet.org

The qualified candidates will go through counselling rounds. Candidates will have to register themselves for the counselling process.

Steps to Check MBA MCET result 2020

In order to check their result of MAH CET MBA 2020, candidates need to enter their login credentials. The below-mentioned steps can be followed by candidates in order to check their MAH CET MBA 2020 result.

Step 1 - Visit the official website
Step 2 - Click on MAH MBA CET Result 2020 or Click Here
Step 3 - MAH CET MBA 2020 result will appear on screen in pdf format
Step 4 - Check overall score and percentile
Step 5 - Download & print for future reference

Those who clear the exam will be eligible for counseling rounds. Those who make it through the merit list will have to register for the counseling process. Based on their score and institute of choice, candidates can get admission in the state-based B-schools, colleges and universities.

Maharashtra MBA Common Entrance Test is a state-level entrance exam which is conducted every year to provide admission to candidates in various postgraduate courses in participating institutes across Maharashtra State. MAH CET MBA 2020 was conducted on March 14 and 15 in online mode across various exam centers in India.

MAH MBA CET Result 2020mahacet.orgcetcell.mahacet.orgMaharashtra
1666 Maharashtra Police personnel infected with coronavirus, 18 cops dead so far
