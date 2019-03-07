हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Maharashtra: Agriculture officer held for taking Rs 20,000 bribe

The farmer approached the ACB which laid a trap and caught the accused while he was accepting the money from the complainant on Tuesday.

Maharashtra: Agriculture officer held for taking Rs 20,000 bribe
File photo

Palghar: A 40-year-old agriculture officer has been arrested in Palghar district of Maharashtra for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a farmer, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said.

Balaram Douda, posted at the Palghar zilla parishad, allegedly demanded Rs 23,000 from the farmer for approving his bill under an agriculture scheme for digging up a well. He later settled the deal for Rs 20,000, an ACB release said.

The farmer approached the ACB which laid a trap and caught the accused while he was accepting the money from the complainant on Tuesday, it said. The accused was subsequently arrested and booked under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, it added.

