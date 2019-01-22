हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Maharashtra ATS

Maharashtra ATS conducts fresh raids in Thane, Aurangabad; detains nine for questioning over alleged terror links

At least nine people were detained for questioning by the ATS team.

Maharashtra ATS conducts fresh raids in Thane, Aurangabad; detains nine for questioning over alleged terror links

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Tuesday conducted fresh searches at various locations in Thane and Aurangabad.

The ATS team reportedly detained at least nine people for questioning over their reported links with ISIS-inspired terror modules. 

These nine men were picked up for questioning from Mumbra in neighbouring Thane district and Aurangabad, news agency PTI quoted a senior official as saying.

The raids were conducted by the Maharashtra ATS following specific information about the suspicious activities of those detained by it for questioning.

"They were on the ATS radar for a few days for their activities. Questioning is underway," the official said.

The official, however, refused to divulge more details on the operation.

Tags:
Maharashtra ATSISIS-terror moduleThaneAurangabad.
Next
Story

Amid talks of alliance with Shiv Sena for Lok Sabha election, BJP-led Maharashtra govt approves Rs 100 cr for Thackeray memorial

Must Watch

Taal Thok Ke: Will Opposition's grand alliance stop Modi-Shah duo from winning polls?

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close