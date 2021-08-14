Maharashtra COVID-19 unlock: From local trains to malls, here's what will open in Mumbai from August 15

Mumbai: The new coronavirus protocols announced by the Maharashtra government will come into effect from Sunday, (August 15) as the state further relaxes COVID-19 restrictions that has been put in place in May due to the second wave of COVID-19.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced that shopping malls and restaurants will be allowed to remain open till 10 pm with a 50 per cent capacity with the condition that the entire staff is fully vaccinated.

Also, spas and gymnasiums will also be allowed to function till 10 pm at a 50 per cent capacity on the condition that the entire staff at these establishments has taken both doses of the vaccine. Even local trains will be open for passengers who have received both doses of the the COVID-19 vaccine.

Here's a complete list of what's allowed and what's not:

Local trains: The local train services in Mumbai will be open for fully vaccinated passengers from Sunday onwards. Starting from August 15, those who have received their both doses of vaccine at least fifteen days prior will be eligible to travel in the Mumbai local trains. Passengers who are fully vaccinated will have to get their train passes.

Shopping malls: Shopping malls in Mumbai and other cities of Maharashtra will allow people who have received both COVID vaccine doses, the state government informed. "There should be guards at malls. It is the responsibility of the mall owner. Guards need to check the certificates of visitors," Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said.

Restaurants: The restaurants can operate at 50% capacity till 10 pm with every staff member being fully vaccinated. The mask rule is mandatory and the seating capacity shoud ensure social distancing. Shops in Mumbai: Shops too can stay open till 10 pm, provided all staff including managers, cleaning staff, must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and 14 days must have elapsed since the second dose of the jab.

Wedding functions: For marriage ceremonies, the maximum number of guests allowed will be 200 if the function is being held in the open. For indoor venues, guests up to 50% of the capacity will be allowed.

Gyms, spas and salons: Gymnasiums, Yoga Centers, saloons, parlours, and spas will be allowed to operate with 50% capacity till 10.00 pm daily if premises are air-conditioned then for circulation of air, the fan should be switched on and windows and doors should be kept open. All staff including managers, cleaning staff, must have a valid final Covid vaccination certificate of having received both the doses and 14 days must have elapsed following the second shot.

Meanwhile, as many as 66 people have been infected with Delta plus variant and five have succumbed to the virus even though some of them fully vaccinated. The Delta plus variant, considered highly infectious, was detected during genome sequencing of swab samples sent from different parts of the state.

Maharashtra on Friday registered 6,686 fresh Covid-19 cases and 158 fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 63,82,076 and death toll to 1,34,730.

