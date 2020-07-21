Maharashtra dairy farmers continue milk agitation for second day on Tuesday

New Delhi: The state-wide agitation by Maharashtra dairy farmers demanding a hike in milk prices continued for the second day on Tuesday.

Dairy farmers been holding protests in various parts of the state since Monday demanding a hike milk-procurement prices, seeking a ban on export of milk powder.

The agitation is being led by Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana (SSS) along with Kisan Sabha. The impact of the protest was felt particularly in Mumbai and adjoining areas.

These dairy farmers supply milk to the government run dairy farms. The agitating farmers are demanding that they should get Rs 30 for supplying per litre of milk against the existing Rs 16-17 per litre of milk.

The farmers said that in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdown in the state, the dairy farms have lowered the prices of milk procurement from the earlier Rs 25-30 per litre of milk. These dairy farms have said that the consumption of milk has reduced following the lockdown.

There are several government and non-government dairy farms in the entire state. It is estimated that these dairy firms procure 1.40 crore litre milk from farmers every day.

The agitating farmers are also demanding cancellation of the Centre's decision to import 10,000 tonnes of milk powder.