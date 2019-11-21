Maharashtra deal finalised; NCP-Congress leaders to meet today, announcement on govt formation on November 22

MUMBAI: Three major political parties - Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress - have reportedly finalised a deal for the formation of a coalition government in Maharashtra, which is likely to end several days of political stalemate in the state soon.

According to reports, the three parties are likely to make a formal announcement in this regard on Friday, November 22 in a joint press conference.

However, the top leaders of Sharad Pawar-led NCP and the Congress party will meet again on Thursday to hold last-minute parleys over the deal on government formation in Maharashtra.

''Congress and NCP leaders will meet tomorrow (Thursday). By evening, we will leave for Maharashtra. Day after tomorrow (Friday), all three parties (Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena) will meet again,'' Prithviraj Chavan, senior Congress leader. had told reporters on Maharashtra government formation late on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters, Chavan said that his party is confident of providing a stable government in the state very soon.

It has been reported that the NCP and Shiv Sena have agreed to have a rotational chief minister among themselves for 2.5 years. But it is still unclear that which party will get the first shot at the top post.

According to sources, the NCP will first get a chance to occupy the chief minister's chair and either NCP supremo Sharad Pawar or his daughter Supriya Sule will become the first chief minister of Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena alliance.

Addressing a joint press conference with NCP leader Nawab Malik, Chavan said that the Congress-NCP has had long and positive discussions over government formation in Maharashtra and discussions over this matter will continue for few more days.

For his part, NCP leader Malik said that Congress and NCP have decided to give an alternative government in Maharashtra and it can happen only when NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena will come together.

Malik stressed that the three parties are trying their best to resolve all issues and form a stable government in the state.

Interestingly, the BJP and Shiv Sena had contested the October Assembly election in Maharashtra as allies and the two parties had got the simple majority to form the government with the BJP winning 105 seats and Sena 56 in 288-member Maharashtra Assembly.

But the two parties failed to form the government as Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray demanded rotational chief ministerial post, a demand rejected by the BJP. The Congress and the NCP contested the election as allies with the NCP winning 54 seats, while the Congress bagged 44.