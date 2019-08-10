Maharashtra floods: 100 doctors, additional Navy teams arriving in Kolhapur and Sangli

Kolhapur: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday arrived in the flood-hit Kolhapur and Sangli to take stock of the situation and the relief and rescue operation being carried out there by various state and central government agencies.

After reviewing the situation, the Chief Minister announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for those killed due to rain-related incidents.

Addressing a press conference, Fadnavis said that as flood water recedes, the government will focus on providing drinking water and restoring power supply here.

Maharashtra CM, Devendra Fadnavis: As flood water recedes, we will focus on providing drinking water and restoring power.

He added that a team of 100 doctors is being sent to Kolhapur and Sangli. There is no lack of medicines, he assured while speaking to reporters.

The Chief Minister further informed that the Navy is sending additional teams from Vishakhapatanam, which will arrive here as Shirol area in Kolhapur is severely affected. Currently, 95 boats are operating in Sangli, he said.

Replying to a question on reports that stickers of CM and other leaders were put on flood relief material, the Chief Minister said, ''Nobody should do it, it is the work of government. There should be no need of pictures of any political party or person.''

The office of the chief minister said in a tweet, ''While the flood situation in Kolhapur continues to remain grim, additional 15 Navy teams from Visakhapatnam will reach today to join the rescue operation in Kolhapur and adjoining areas.''

Meanwhile, the Army has rescued 17,000 people from Kolhapur District so far. Police escorts were also provided for a green corridor till Sangli.

Rescue operations by teams from Goa Naval Area are currently underway in Kolhapur (Maharashtra) & Uttar Kannada (Karnataka) district. Navy teams today evacuated 1016 persons in various parts of Maharashtra, Goa & Karnataka, which included 602 women and 193 children.

Rescue operations by teams from Goa Naval Area underway in Kolhapur (Maharashtra) & Uttar Kannada (Karnataka) district. Today's rescue effort involved evacuation of 1016 persons by Navy teams in various parts of Maharashtra, Goa&Karnataka which included 602 women & 193 children

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel carried out rescue and relief operations in Hasur village of Kolhapur.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel carry out rescue and relief operations in Hasur village of Kolhapur. #MaharashtraFlood

As many as 27 people have died due to floods in five districts of Pune division while more than two lakh people have been evacuated to safer places from three districts of Kolhapur, Sangli, and Satara.

"27 people died due to floods in 5 district of Pune division in Maharashtra. More than 2 lakh people have been evacuated to safe places till now from 3 districts including Kolhapur, Sangli, and Satara," said Deepak Mhaisekar, Divisional Commissioner, Pune Division.

On Thursday, he had conducted an aerial survey of Kolhapur to review the situation.

Meanwhile, the death toll after a rescue boat capsized in Sangli river has risen to 12 and at least 8 people are still missing.