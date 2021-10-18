Maharashtra govt may consider relaxing COVID-19 norms after Diwali

Mumbai: Maharashtra government may consider relaxing the COVID-19 norms after Diwali, the state’s Health Minister has said. Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray along with the health department and the task force will take a decision on relaxing COVID-19 restrictions in the state after Diwali.

Tope on Sunday said, "After Diwali, on the basis of Covid positive cases in the state, CM Uddhav Thackeray along with health department and the task force will take the decision to provide more relaxation in COVID-19 restrictions."

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 1,715 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours on Sunday. The total active cases in the state stand at 28,631, as per the state health bulletin.

Mumbai on Sunday recorded zero death due to COVID-19 for the first time since the pandemic began in March last year.

"Mumbai recorded zero Covid death after March 26, 2020. This is great news for all of us in Mumbai. I salute Team MCGM (Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai) for their spectacular performance," I S Chahal, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner said.

"Let us all keep the mask on our face and let every citizen of Mumbai get vaccinated if some of us haven`t yet! I appeal to everyone to help us keep Mumbai safe," he added.

Maharashtra Environment Minister and Mumbai suburban guardian minister Aaditya Thackeray also took to Twitter to share the "good news".

"The good news: Mumbai today has recorded zero covid deaths, first time since 26th March 2020. Keep the mask on the face and get yourself vaccinated if you haven`t yet! Help us keep Mumbai safe, we`re here to serve you!" he tweeted.

As many as 367 new COVID-19 cases were reported today, taking an active caseload in the city to 5,030, as per the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the metropolis is 7,50,808 while the death toll due to the viral disease stands at 16,180.The Covid recovery rate in Mumbai reached 97 per cent while the doubling rate is at 1,214 days.

