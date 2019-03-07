Maharashtra man allegedly holds minor niece captive; forcibly marries, rapes her

Palghar: A 36-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping and marrying a minor relative in Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Ajay Singh, held his 17-year-old niece captive at his home in Virar area, Palghar police spokesperson Hemant Kumar Katkar said.

He allegedly married her forcibly and raped her repeatedly between November 2017 and December last year, the official said.

The accused also beat up the girl when she resisted his moves and prevented her from meeting her parents, he said.

Unable to bear the torture, the girl managed to escape from his house sometime back and approached the police.

Based on her complaint, Singh was arrested on Wednesday and booked him under Indian Penal Code sections for rape, abduction to compel for marriage, voluntarily causing hurt and criminal intimidation, and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), he said.