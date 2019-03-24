Maharashtra man kills wife for refusing to prepare snacks, held

Mumbai: A 49-year-old man from Kolhapur in Maharashtra allegedly killed his 38-year-old wife in a fit of rage, apparently after she refused to prepare him tea and snacks, police said Sunday.

After strangulating his wife Mangal with a nylon rape, the accused Ramesh Gaikwad surrendered himself to police on Saturday evening, a police official said.

The incident occurred at Kurundwad village in Shirol tehsil, around 390 kms from here.

The official said Gaikwad and Mangal used to quarrel over petty issues, which took a turn for worse Saturday when he asked her to make some snacks for him as he was on fast, and later tea in the evening.

However, Mangal refused to prepare tea and argued with her husband, he said, adding that she then left the house with her luggage for her parent's house.

Mangal was waiting at a bus stop when Gaikwad reached there and asked her to return.

"However, Mangal abused Gaikwad who flew into rage and strangled her using a nylon rope," the official said.

He then informed his family members about the incident and went straight to Kurundwad police station.

Gaikwad was arrested and booked under section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code.