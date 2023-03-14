Maharashtra Man Strangles Wife To Death, Goes To Work; Surrenders In Evening

Palghar: In yet another shocking case, the Maharashtra Police have arrested a man for allegedly strangling his wife to death in Nalasopara area of Palghar district and then surrendering in a dramatic way. According to the police, the incident took place in the Nalasopara area of the Palghar district where a man allegedly killed his wife and then went to work. "A man strangled his wife to death on Monday morning and went to work. After returning from work in the evening, the accused husband surrendered himself to the police," police said.

"The man killed his wife as he doubted her character," the police added. Sharing more details, the police said the accused went to work after killing his wife. In the evening, after he got off from the work, he informed the police of the murder and surrendered, police said.

Just three weeks ago, police arrested a man from Virar in Maharashtra’s Palghar district for allegedly stabbing his 60-year-old mother-in-law to death.

“The accused was not on good terms with his wife and her family member and frequently quarrelled. On Friday, during a heated argument at their house, the man’s mother-in-law tried to save her daughter from being beaten by him. In the process, she got stabbed with a sharp weapon and suffered a serious injury,” the police official said. The victim was rushed to a hospital, where she died while undergoing treatment, the police official said.

Last month, in a similar incident, a 27-year-old man was arrested for killing his 35-year-old live-in partner in Mumbai’s Nalasopara and hiding her body in a bed box at their residence.

The deceased, Megha, 37, who was a nurse by profession, was found dead in her rented house in the Tulinj area on Monday after a foul smell began to emanate from inside and neighbours alerted the police.

The body was found stuffed in a mattress. The accused, her live-in partner, was jobless and they used to quarrel often. During one such quarrel he allegedly killed her, the official added.

The accused reportedly messaged his sister about the killing and sold off furniture in the flat before fleeing.