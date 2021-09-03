Maharashtra records 4,342 new COVID-19 cases, will decide on reopening of schools soon

New Delhi: Maharashtra on Friday recorded 4,342 new cases of COVID-19 infections, taking the total caseload to 6,473,674. With 4,755 recoveries in the past day the active case tally fell to 50,607. As many as 55 casualties were reported takign the death toll to 137,551.

Maharashtra has over 50,000 active cases and the steady rise in the number of daily infections is a cause of concern for officials amid predictions of a third wave of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the task force is in discussions with the school education department on the decision to reopen schools. The preparedness of the schools for physical classes is being reviewed to ensure that there is no spike in cases.

India on Friday recorded 45,352 new coronavirus cases and 366 deaths. With this India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,29,03,289 and death toll climbed to 4,39,895. An increase of 10,195 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Live TV