हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Maharashtra

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray permits Maharashtra schools to reopen from October 4

Maharashtra schools are set to reopen from this date after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's nod.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray permits Maharashtra schools to reopen from October 4
Representational image

Mumbai: Schools in Maharashtra are set to reopen from October 4 after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray gave permission. The School Education Department had sent a proposal to the CM for the resumption of physical classes in schools.

In rural areas, schools for classes 5th to 12th will be started while in urban areas classes 8th to 12th will resume, minister Varsha Gaikwad said. The new set of standard operating procedures (SOP) has been issued for both students and teachers, she informed. Schools will have to strictly follow all COVID-protocols.

Earlier at a paediatric task force meeting, it was decided that local corporations would take the final call on whether offline classes will resume in schools in their respective areas. 

On Thursday, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said the decision on reopening schools in Mumbai and surrounding areas will be taken after Diwali. 

 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Maharashtra
Next
Story

States, UTs provided with over 81 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses so far: Govt

Must Watch

PT8M19S

Rohini Court Shootout: The blame for the shootout also fell on the police