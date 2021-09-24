Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray permits Maharashtra schools to reopen from October 4

Mumbai: Schools in Maharashtra are set to reopen from October 4 after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray gave permission. The School Education Department had sent a proposal to the CM for the resumption of physical classes in schools.

In rural areas, schools for classes 5th to 12th will be started while in urban areas classes 8th to 12th will resume, minister Varsha Gaikwad said. The new set of standard operating procedures (SOP) has been issued for both students and teachers, she informed. Schools will have to strictly follow all COVID-protocols.

Earlier at a paediatric task force meeting, it was decided that local corporations would take the final call on whether offline classes will resume in schools in their respective areas.

On Thursday, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said the decision on reopening schools in Mumbai and surrounding areas will be taken after Diwali.

