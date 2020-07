Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Results 2020 expected to be released within few days on mahresult.nic.in

Students of Maharashtra Board, who are eagerly awaiting their SSC 10th Results are suggested to keep their roll numbers ready as the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) can declare their scores anytime soon.

It is expected that Maharashtra 10th result 2020 to be released online between July 24-30. Once declared, students can check their results at mahresult.nic.in 2020, maharashtraeducation.com, and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

Follow these simple steps to check Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Result 2020:

Visit the official website: mahresult.nic.in result 2020.

Click on Maharashtra SSC result 2020 for Class 10 result.

Enter the seat number and his/her mother’s first name to check Maharashtra Board SSC 10th result 2020.

Click on the ‘View Result’ button.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Students are advised to download the result for future reference.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2020 via SMS:

You can also check your SSC10th class result by using SMS method. You just need to type an SMS in the specified format: MH<exam name> <Seat No.> and send it to 57766. Your result will be received on the same number after some time.