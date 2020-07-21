Maharashtra SSC Class 10 results 2020 to be declared on this date; check mahresult.nic.in

New Delhi: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is expected to release the result of Maharashtra SSC Class 10 board exams or SSC results this week. However, there is no official confirmation yet about the date of declaration of MSBSHSE Maharashtra SSC 10th Results 2020.

Once officially declared, the results will be available on the official websites - mahresult.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com, and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

To pass the Maharashtra SSC exam, students need to score an aggregate score of 35 per cent with at least 20 per cent marks in the theory of every subject. Going by trends of previous years, the results for Maharashtra Board class 10 exams are most likely to be announced in a week after the declaration of Maharashtra HSC results. Maharashtra HSC result 2020 was declared on July 16, 2020.

About 17 lakh students had registered for the board exams this year. This year, the Geography exam could not be held due to the Coronavirus COVID-19 induced lockdown across the country. The board has decided to grant marks for Geography subject on the basis of internal assessment.

This year, the results, which are expected to come out next week, would be unique in itself as the board could not conduct all the exams.

On July 16, the MSBSHSE declared the Maharashtra HSC Class 12 results 2020. The results were declared at 1 pm on Thursday. After the official declaration, the links of the results were made available on MSBSHSE's official websites.

MSBSHSE has shared the result statistics according to which 90.66 per cent of regular students have passed the Maharashtra HSC board exam. According to the board, the overall success rate (freshers and repeaters) for the state is 87.69 per cent up from last year’s 83.18 per cent. The freshers recorded a success rate of 90.66 per cent while only 39.03 per cent of repeaters passed.