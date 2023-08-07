Maharashtra Train Firing Incident: RPF Constable Who Killed 4 People On Moving Train Charged With ‘Promoting Enmity’, Custody Extended Till Aug 11

Mumbai: A Mumbai local court on Monday extended the police remand of Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable Chetan Singh till August 7 for allegedly shooting dead his senior colleague and three passengers on a moving train. The Government Railway Police (GRP) sought the extension of his custody for seven days, saying they need to identify the witnesses and scan CCTV footage.

The magistrate, however, granted Singh's custody to the police till August 11. The GRP has added Indian Penal Code section 153-A, for “promoting enmity” between different groups on grounds of religion, in the case against Singh.

The incident took place on July 31 on board the moving Jaipur-Mumbai Central Express near Palghar railway station in Maharashtra. Accused constable Chetan Singh (34) allegedly shot dead his senior - RPF Assistant Sub-Inspector Tikaram Meena - and three passengers on board the train.

A video of Chetan Singh on the train believed to be recorded by passengers, showed a body lying at his feet in a pool of blood. The video, which was filmed while he made a communal speech mentioning Pakistan and domestic political issues, went viral on social media soon after the horrific incident.

Three of those shot dead by Chetan Singh were Muslims. The accused first shot his superior, Sub-Inspector Tika Ram Meena, and went from coach to coach during which he killed three passengers -- Abdul Qadirbhai Mohammed Hussain Bhanpurwala, Akhtar Abbas Ali, and Sadar Mohammed Hussain.

The accused was sent for a "mental health assessment" soon after the crime. A "comprehensive mental and psychological health assessment" of the RPF personnel is being carried out, Railway Ministry sources said, while ruling out the communal angle in the incident.

Singh was nabbed with his weapon later while trying to flee after passengers pulled the chain of the train which stopped near Mira Road station (on the Mumbai suburban network).