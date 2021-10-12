Maharashtra allows cinema halls, auditoriums to reopen from October 22 with 50% occupancy

Mumbai: Maharashtra on Tuesday announced that cinema halls and auditorium in the state have been permitted to reopen from October 22 with 50 per cent capacity. A Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to this effect was also issued for ensure strict adherence to COVID protocols.

The decision was taken by the state givernment after Maharashtra reported 1,736 new cases of COVID-19, the lowest daily count in nearly 17 months. The totsl tally is now at 65,79,608 and the death toll is 1,39,578, according to state health department's bulletin.

Check the latest SOP here:

1. The occupancy shall not be more than 50 per cent of their total seating capacity.

2. Aarogya Setu App shall be mandatory for all visitors in cinema halls/theatres.

3. All staff must have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine and 14 days must have elapsed since second dose.

4. Staggered show timings for multiplexes to avoid crowding.

5. Only digital payment methods to be used for booking tickers, payment for food and beverages.

6. Proper crowd management in parking lots, thermal screening of visitors, only asymptomatic people will be allowed. Restricted persons in elevators have been advised.

7. Masks, physical distancing, covering of face while coughing/sneezing, regular hand sanitization etc are to be strictly enforced.

8. No food and beverages will be allowed inside the screening hall. Purchased packaged food and beverages will be allowed only outside the screening hall.

The auditorium and cinema halls were closed for business in mid-March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Though, in some parts of the country it had restarted for a few months in October and November in different parts of the country. But amid a second wave in May this year, the services were closed again.

