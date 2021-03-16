Maharashtra warns shutting hotels, cinemas for violating COVID-19 rules, issues new guidelines

Mumbai: Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Maharashtra government has warned that cinema halls/hotels/restaurants will be asked to shut down if they were found violating the Centre’s COVID-19 rules and guideline.

In its new order, issued on Monday, the state government directed the cinema halls/hotels/restaurants to follow COVID-related rules and warned that if they were found violating, they will be asked to remain closed for a period until the COVID-19 pandemic stays.

It may be noted that the COVID-19 pandemic has been notified as a disaster by the Central government.

This comes as Mumbai reported 1712 new cases and 4 deaths on Monday. With 1063 recoveries, the city’s cured tally has risen to 3,18,642. Currently, Mumbai has 3,45,659 cases of which 14,582 are active and 11,535 fatalities.

Maharashtra has reported as many as 15,051 fresh COVID-19 cases pushing the total number of cases to 23,29,464, according to the health bulletin. Meanwhile, with 48 deaths in the last 24 hours, the death toll rose to 52,909. Currently, the number of active cases stands at 1,30,547.

Work from home to resume in Maharashtra: State releases new COVID-19 guidelines

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government also issued new guidelines capping cinemas (single screen/multiplex) and hotels at 50 per cent capacity, banned social/political/religious gatherings, capped 50 people allowed for weddings and 20 for funerals and capped all offices except health & essential at 50 per cent capacity, advising work from home.

The new order will be in effect till March 31 to curb the spread of coronavirus in the state. "All earlier orders shall be aligned with this order and shall remain in force up to March 31, 2021," the official statement read.

According to the new order, several restrictions have been put on restaurants, movie halls, social gatherings, amongst other things. The state government on Thursday decided to impose a lockdown in Nagpur district from March 15 to 21 due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in the state.

Only essential services such as vegetable and fruit shops and milk booths will stay open, according to the order issued by the district administration. Districts like Amaravati, Yavatmal and Latur have been put already under restrictions.

