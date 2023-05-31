topStoriesenglish2616146
Maharashtra's Ahmednagar To Be Renamed As Ahilya Nagar, Announces CM Eknath Shinde

The announcement came on the day of 298th birth anniversary of the 18th century queen, also celebrated as Ahilyabai Holkar Jayanti.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 08:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday renamed the Ahmednagar district as 'Ahilyanagar.' The announcement was made by CM Shinde. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had recently said that he would urge the Chief Minister to change the name of Ahmednagar city to ‘Ahily Nagar’.

Fadnavis, Shinde, and many state ministers were present in Ahmednagar to attend an event on the death anniversary of Ahilyabai Holkar, the Holkar Queen of the Maratha Malwa kingdom who is known for building temples and 'dharamashalas' (public rest houses), throughout India.

Ahilya Nagar will be dedicated to Ahilyabai Holkar who was the hereditary queen of the Maratha Empire and was born in Chondi village of Ahmednagar district.

It may be noted that several ruling side legislators had been demanding the government to rename Ahmednagar city to ‘Ahilyanagar’. 

BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar in February this year demanded the name to be changed following the renaming of Aurangabad. 

"Ahmednagar city's name must be changed to Ahilya Nagar. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis have changed the name of Aurangabad and Osmanabad after a demand raised by everyone. Following that people are also demanding of changing the name of Ahmednagar to Ahilya Nagar," he said. 

Earlier this year in February, the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) and Bharatiya Janata Party coalition government renamed Aurangabad to 'Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar' and Osmanabad to 'Dharashiv'.  

The renaming was done after the Centre approved a proposal by the Maharashtra government to change the names of Aurangabad and Osmanabad cities to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Dharashiv respectively.

Ahmednagar was named after Ahmad Nizam Shah. 

