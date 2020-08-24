हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mumbai

Man found hanging at bus stop in south Mumbai's Nagpada area

The deceased, aged around 45, was a beggar who lived on pavements in the Nagpada area, police said. 

Man found hanging at bus stop in south Mumbai&#039;s Nagpada area
File Photo

MUMBAI: An unidentified man was found hanging at a bus stop in Nagpada area of south Mumbai on Monday morning, police said.

The deceased, aged around 45, was a beggar who lived on pavements in the Nagpada area, they said.

On Monday morning, the police received a call about a man hanging from the rod of a bus stop on Bellasis Road.

Police rushed to the spot and took the man to JJ Hospital where he was declared dead, an official said.

"The identity of the deceased was not yet established. We are doing further investigation," Nagpada police station's senior inspector Jayprakash Bhosle said.

An accidental death report was registered, the police said, adding that some beggars from the area told them that the deceased was earlier booked under the Maharashtra Prevention of Begging Act.

