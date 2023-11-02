trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2683113
Maratha Reservation Row: Posters Of CM Shinde, Fadnavis Blackened In Thane, Internet Shut In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The ongoing protests over reservation for Marathas have intensified after agitators in Bhiwandi, Thane, blackened the posters of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday. 

Internet Services Suspended in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

 

Internet services were abruptly suspended in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, encompassing both rural and urban areas. This decision was made following incidents of arson and rioting, reflecting the escalating tensions within the region.

Reports of protests and arson have surfaced from various parts of Maharashtra, intensifying the state's strife over the Maratha reservation issue.

Heightened Security For CM's Residence

 

In response to the turmoil and protests by Maratha community members demanding reservation, the police have intensified security measures around the private residence of the chief minister in the Loiuswadi area of Thane city.

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil expressed his dissatisfaction with the Eknath Shinde-led government's delay in implementing reservations. He questioned the need for additional time and urged the government to clarify its stance.

Patil reaffirmed that the protest for Maratha community reservations would continue until their demand is fulfilled. He vowed to go without water as a mark of his commitment to the cause and criticized political parties for their perceived inaction.

Government's Plea For Peace

 

After an all-party meeting, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde appealed to activist Patil to have faith in the government's efforts and maintain peace. He emphasized the importance of peaceful demonstrations and expressed concern over recent acts of violence that have marred the movement.

Disruptions In Marathwada Districts

 

In response to the unrest, state-run bus services have been completely suspended in five Marathwada districts. Additionally, curfew and internet shutdowns have been imposed in parts of Beed, where the houses of political leaders were targeted by protesters.

Protests on Pune-Bengaluru Highway

 

Pro-Maratha reservation protestors set tires ablaze on the Pune-Bengaluru highway near Navale bridge in Pune city, leading to police action with multiple arrests.

The Maratha community's demand for inclusion on the state's OBC list has persisted for over two months, causing significant disruptions and unrest across Maharashtra.

