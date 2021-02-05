Massive fire breaks out in godown near Mumbai's Mankhurd, several fire tenders rushed to spot

A massive fire broke out on Friday in a godown near Mankhurd area of Mumbai. Huge plumes of black smoke were seen rising from the site of the fire. A total of 15 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to extinguish the fire.

The fire incident took place in a godown of Mandalay Parishra West in Mankhurd. The fire engines are trying to douse the fire. It is being ascertained if people are inside the godown. The cause of the fire is yet to be known. No injuries have been reported so far.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.