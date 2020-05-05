हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Maharashtra

Medical worker assaulted by cops in Maharashtra's Ulhasnagar town

A medical worker has lodged a complaint against a group of policemen for allegedly assaulting him in the premises of a hospital in Ulhasnagar town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

Thane:

According to the police complaint, Satish Wagh had gone to Central Hospital in Ulhasnagar on Monday to hand over some equipment and was parking his two-wheeler near the building when some policemen objected to it, an official said.

An argument ensued, following which the complainant alleged that he was assaulted by the policemen, he said.

Around 500 to 600 people were present at the hospital at the time and police personnel were trying to control the crowd, senior inspector S C Suradkar said, claiming that the complainant's vehicle was blocking the way.

The allegations were being investigated and no case has been registered so far, he said. 

