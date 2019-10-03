Aaditya Thackeray files nomination from Worli seat; father Uddhav, top Shiv Sena leaders present

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday filed his nomination papers from the Worli seat in Mumbai to contest the assembly election in Maharashtra in presence of top party leaders including his father and party chief Uddhav Thackeray.

Speaking to reporters, Uddhav Thackeray hoped that the voters in Mumbai will support Aditya in the upcoming poll.

''There has been a tradition of doing social service in my family. We had earlier thought of not contesting the assembly election but the times are changing now..I promise Aditya will do everything for the welfare of the people in his constituency.''

The Shiv Sena chief also confirmed that he won't contest any election in the future.

Ahead of that the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena held a massive roadshow in Mumbai.

Before leaving his home, Aaditya Thackeray also took the blessings of his late grandfather and Shiv Sena founder Bala Saheb Thackeray. He also shared a picture of the same on his official Twitter handle.

The Thackeray junior was accompanied by his father and party chief Uddhav, mother and younger brother and most of the top Shiv Sena leaders. Aditya's roadshow passed from Lower Parel's 'Shivalaya', Shiv Sena branch, before he filled his candidature nomination form.

On his way to the office of Returning Officer to file nomination from the Worli Assembly constituency, Aaditya thanked people for their immense support.

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on his way to the office of Returning Officer to file nomination from the Worli Assembly constituency in Mumbai for the upcoming #MaharashtraAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/rB15SIIvax — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2019

His roadshow passed through Ganpatrao Kadam Marg-Shri Ram Mill--BDD trick--Shivram Amritwar Marg--Bansode Road--Bhagoji Waghmare Marg--Devrookar Marg--BDD Chal no 61 and 40--Bhosale Road--Worli Naka and Dr E Moses Marg reaching the BMC Engineering Hub.

It then reached the Election Office at the BMC Engineering Hub where Aaditya filed his nomination papers.

Aaditya is the first member of the Thackeray family to contest an election after Shalini Thackeray, who had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Shalini is the wife of Jeetendra Thackeray, a cousin of MNS founder Raj Thackeray.

Aditya Thackeray, a BA and LLB, is the son of Uddhav and Rashmi Thackeray and has a younger brother, Tejas Thackeray. While a section of the party has been projecting Aditya Thackeray as the chief ministerial candidate of Shiv Sena, others have been clamouring for Uddhav Thackeray to take the plunge himself -- developments that have not gone down well with Sena`s wary ally, the BJP.

Ostensibly preparing the groundwork for his candidacy, Aditya Thackeray had toured the state extensively during his `Jan Aashirwad Yatra`.

Currently represented by Sena MLA Sunil Shinde, the Worli seat was earlier held by former Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) minister Sachin Ahir, who left the NCP to join the Shiv Sena two months ago.

Aditya Thackeray was appointed as the Yuva Sena President in 2010 and was subsequently named a `leader` of the Shiv Sena in 2018. A fitness and sports enthusiast, he is also the President of the Mumbai District Football Association.

He enjoys a considerable degree of popularity among the Gen Next and is presently championing the cause for protecting the Aarey Milk Colony, a green lung of Mumbai in Goregaon, where the government plans to construct a car shed for Metro Line 3.