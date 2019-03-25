Milind Deora appointed new Mumbai Congress president, replaces Sanjay Nirupam

The Congress on Monday announced that former union minister Milind Deora has been appointed as the chief of Mumbai Congress.

Deora has replaced Sanjay Nirupam as the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee chief (MRCC).

Speaking after the announcement, Deora, "I thank former party president Sonia ji and Rahul ji who gave me this responsibility at such a crucial time. Mumbai is a city of diversity, we'll take everyone together and present a positive agenda to Mumbaikars."

This comes as Nirupam has been announced as the candidate for Maharashtra's North West Mumbai Lok Sabha constituency in the tenth list released by the Congress.