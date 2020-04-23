Minor earthquake jolts Maharashtra's Wardha; mild tremors felt, all safe

Wardha: Mild tremors were felt in villages of Maharashtra's Wardha district on Wednesday after a 2.6 magnitude earthquake jolted the region. However, there were no immediate reports of any causality or damage, according to state officials. The tremors were felt around 3.16 pm.

"A 2.6 magnitude earthquake was recorded at Morshi center. The tremors lasted for around 70 seconds and shook 14 villages of Hinganghat, Deoli and Wardha tehsils," sub-divisional officer Chandrabhan Khandait said.

Kangaon, Mozari Shekapur, Davlapur, Bhayyapur, Khangaon, Sati, Rohankhed, Kosurla, Warud, Nandgaon, Katri, Chanki, Amboda are some of the villages that experienced the quake, he added. People ran out of their houses in fear soon after the tremors were felt.

The tremors that observed in Wardha on Wednesday was mild and hardly damage anything,” said Milind Dhakate, Director, GSI, Nagpur.

“Nagpur comes under the safe zone and there is no need to panic of such tremors,” said Dhakate. He informed that a couple of weeks ago, Beltarodi area in Nagpur also observed some tremors due to some over surface events but in Wardha, it is a low magnitude earthquake.

It may be noted that a low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.7 shook parts of Delhi on Monday. It was the second quake to hit the national capital region in less than 24 hours on April 12 but no report of any damage was received.

The earthquake, with its epicenter near Wazirpur in northeast Delhi, occurred at 1.26 pm at a shallow depth of 5 km, said JL Gautam, Head (Operations) at NCS, an institute under the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

On Sunday, a moderate intensity quake of magnitude 3.5 hit the national capital at a depth of 8 km. However, unlike Sunday, when people rushed out of their homes in panic, no such report was received on Monday.