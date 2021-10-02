हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Nagpur

Minor lured into flesh trade to help treat mother's cancer, 3 women held

Three women who were allegedly operating a sex racket in Maharashtra's Nagpur were arrested for forcing a minor girl into flesh trade for a sum of Rs 40,000, the police said on Saturday. The women were taking advantage of the minor girl's need for money to get her mother treated for cancer, an official told PTI. 

New Delhi: Three women who were allegedly operating a sex racket in Maharashtra's Nagpur were arrested for forcing a minor girl into flesh trade for a sum of Rs 40,000, the police said on Saturday. The women were taking advantage of the minor girl's need for money to get her mother treated for cancer, an official told PTI. 

The police's Social Security Branch (SSB) raided a home in Om Nagar on Friday on a tip off and rescued the girl and arrested the three women operating the racket. 

Police arrested three women, who had arranged a ‘customer’ for Rs 40,000 and promised monetary help to the minor’s poverty stricken family. The girl needed the money for her mother’s treatment, who is suffering from Cancer. The police is verifying the claim.

The women have been charged under relevant sections of the IPC, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act as well as and Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act provisions, the official said. 

