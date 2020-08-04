MNS chief Raj Thackeray greets PM Modi ahead of Bhoomi Pujan of Ram temple

New Delhi: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Tuesday (August 4) issued a letter before the foundation stone laying ceremony (Bhoomi Pujan) of Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5.

Greeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Raj Thackeray said the souls of Karsevaks and those who lost their lives would now get a salvation true sense.



"People will also remember Balasaheb Balasaheb Thackeray, who would have been very happy on this historic moment," Raj Thackeray said, adding that this is also a happy moment in the history of independent India, as Lord Ram's exile has ended.

Earlier on Friday, the MNS chief flayed Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's suggestion for "e-bhoomi pujan" and said the ground-breaking ceremony should be held with great fervour.