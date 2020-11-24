हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena

MNS leader Jameel Shaikh shot dead in Maharashtra's Thane

In a shocking incident, an MNS leader was on Monday shot dead by unidentified people in Maharashtra's Thane.

MNS leader Jameel Shaikh shot dead in Maharashtra&#039;s Thane

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Jameel Shaikh was on Monday shot dead by unidentified persons in Rabodi area of Thane in Maharashtra.

The deceased, aged 49, was the president of a civic ward in the city. Jameel, who was going on a bike, was shot at the back of the head by two bike riders. He was taken to Jupiter Hospital where the doctor declared him dead. The body has been taken to JJ Hospital for postmortem. The search for unknown assailants continued.

A CCTV footage of the surrounding area is being searched. The reason for the murder is not yet clear. The incident took place around 3 pm. According to police sources, there was a dispute about the development of a project in this area. The police is also investigating that angle.

Live TV

In a video, it can be seen that Jameel was wearing a blue shirt without a helmet on the bike. Two more people were going on a bike behind him, a mini tempo is going in front of Jameel. The person sitting on the second bike is seen firing once but maybe he missed. He is again seen going right behind Jameel and shooting him in the head. Jamil falls on the ground with the bike and the bikers escape.

Maharashtra Navnirman SenaMNSJameel Shaikh
