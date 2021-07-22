More trouble for Anil Deshmukh, Bombay HC refuses to quash CBI FIR on corruption charges against him

Mumbai: In more trouble for former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, the Bombay High Court on Thursday refused to quash the First Information Report (FIR) lodged by the CBI against him on charges of corruption and misconduct.

The order was passed by a bench of Justices SS Shinde and NJ Jamadar, which said Deshmukh's plea seeking quashing of the FIR "deserved to be dismissed."

Bombay High Court dismisses a plea of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh seeking quashing of FIR against him registered by CBI in a corruption case The court also dismisses a petition by the state govt, challenging few paragraphs of the CBI FIR against Deshmukh pic.twitter.com/49EuFlqSoO — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2021

The FIR was registered against Deshmukh and some unidentified persons on April 24 this year on charges of corruption and misconduct following a preliminary inquiry that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted in compliance with the high court's order.

The HC also refused Deshmukh's request to stay its judgement to give him time to file an appeal against the same.

The inquiry was initiated into the complaint lodged by lawyer Jaishri Patil, in the aftermath of allegations of corruption levelled against Deshmukh by former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh. Deshmukh, through senior advocate Amit Desai, had sought that the FIR against him be quashed.

The NCP leader had said the ongoing CBI inquiry against him was illegal, since the central agency had not taken prior sanction from the Maharashtra government to prosecute him.

The CBI, in its FIR, said Deshmukh had knowledge of the reinstatement of former assistant police inspector Sachin Waze, an accused in a case of bomb scare near the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani, and the NCP leader used to exercise undue interference in transfers and postings of Maharashtra police officers.

