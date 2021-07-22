हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Anil Deshmukh

More trouble for Anil Deshmukh, Bombay HC refuses to quash CBI FIR on corruption charges against him

The FIR was registered against Deshmukh and some unidentified persons on April 24 this year on charges of corruption and misconduct following a preliminary inquiry that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted in compliance with the high court's order.

More trouble for Anil Deshmukh, Bombay HC refuses to quash CBI FIR on corruption charges against him

Mumbai: In more trouble for former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, the Bombay High Court on Thursday refused to quash the First Information Report (FIR) lodged by the CBI against him on charges of corruption and misconduct.

The order was passed by a bench of Justices SS Shinde and NJ Jamadar, which said Deshmukh's plea seeking quashing of the FIR "deserved to be dismissed."

 

 

The FIR was registered against Deshmukh and some unidentified persons on April 24 this year on charges of corruption and misconduct following a preliminary inquiry that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted in compliance with the high court's order.

The HC also refused Deshmukh's request to stay its judgement to give him time to file an appeal against the same. 

The inquiry was initiated into the complaint lodged by lawyer Jaishri Patil, in the aftermath of allegations of corruption levelled against Deshmukh by former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh. Deshmukh, through senior advocate Amit Desai, had sought that the FIR against him be quashed.

The NCP leader had said the ongoing CBI inquiry against him was illegal, since the central agency had not taken prior sanction from the Maharashtra government to prosecute him.

The CBI, in its FIR, said Deshmukh had knowledge of the reinstatement of former assistant police inspector Sachin Waze, an accused in a case of bomb scare near the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani, and the NCP leader used to exercise undue interference in transfers and postings of Maharashtra police officers.

 Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Anil DeshmukhBombah High CourtCBIMaharashtraMumbai Police
Next
Story

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray instructs officials to 'be on high alert' amid heavy rain warning, Red alert issued for Konkan

Must Watch

PT18M39S

Mumbai Police takes swift action in the porn films business case, accused Raj Kundra's office server ceased