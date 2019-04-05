Mumbai cops assaulted by hawkers in Juhu during drive to remove them

A ruckus took place in Mumbai, Maharashtra when a police team was assaulted late on Thursday night by local hawkers and hooligans in the Juhu area after they had gone there to conduct a drive against illegal encroachment.

Reacting to the incident, Senior Police Inspector Parmeshwar said that during a major fire incident in 2016 at Wafa Medicals in the locality, fire brigades were unable to reach the spot because of illegal hawkers narrowing the route. This resulted in nine deaths in the incident. So thereafter officials of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Mumbai police have been conducting regular drive in the area. However, the hawkers keep on re-occupying it.

On Thursday, when a team comprising of the Mumbai police and BMC staff, went there at least four people surrounded an inspector and thrashed him.

A video has surfaced where a police team including Inspector Parmeshwar can be seen thrashing hawkers in Juhu. Reacting to it, the officer said that the hawkers had attacked the team after which they had to take action. A case has also been registered against the hawkers. The case has been lodged against the miscreants under section 353 (deterring public servant from performing duty), 332 IPC (criminal force and assault on public servant).

The video was shot during the detention of accused.