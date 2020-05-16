हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mumbai

Mumbai Police ASI dies due to coronavirus; over 1154 Maharashtra cops infected with COVID-19

Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic has claimed yet another life of a policeman in Mumbai. The deceased has been identified as ASI Madhukar Mane who was posted in Mumbai.

MUMBAI: Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic has claimed yet another life of a policeman in Mumbai. The deceased has been identified as ASI Madhukar Mane who was posted in Mumbai.

DGP and all ranks of Maharashtra Police have offered their condolences to the bereaved family of the deceased policeman. Coronavirus has claimed lives of 11 policemen in Maharashtra and eight in Mumbai alone and one each in Solapur, Nashik and Pune.

In last weeks, 4 policemen have died battling COVID-19, including police officers Kulkarni and  Mane. Two other policeman - ASI Murlidhar Waghmare attached to Mumbai's Sewri police station and Naik Bhagwan Parte of  Shivaji Nagar police station - had died due to COVID-19.

So far, 1154 policemen have tested positive for Coronavirus, which includes 128 officers and 1026 police constables.

While 174 police personnel have successfully recovered from COVID-19. 

A large number of policemen have also been put in self-quarantine, which has left a staggering shortage of personnel in the police department.

To match present requirements of police personnel, the Maharashtra government has sought Centre's help and asked to send around 2000 additional policemen from the Central Armed Police Forces to provide some respite to its own fatigued officers.

Giving lockdown statistics, a Mumbai Police official said there were 229 incidents of policemen being attacked, and 803 people had been arrested in this connection.

"So far, we have registered 1,07,256 offences under section 188 of IPC for violating prohibitory orders and arrested 20,237 accused persons. We have also recovered Rs 4.10 crore as fines during this period," he added.

A total of 3.56,232 emergency passes were issued for travel, he added.

There is a nationwide lockdown since March 25 to contain the coronavirus outbreak, and the third phase ends on May 17.

