Mumbai retail shopkeepers oppose BMC order to close non-essential services shops, write to Maharashtra govt

MUMBAI: The Federation of Retail Traders Welfare Association has written to the Maharashtra government and appealed it to include more items in the essential services category.

The appeal came after the civic body - the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) - decided to withdraw the relaxations given from Coronavirus lockdown in Mumbai city, including the permission to reopen liquor shops in view of rising COVID-19 cases and failure to follow the social distancing norms.

The BMC declared that only essential services will be available from Wednesday. In an order issued in the night, the BMC said only groceries, medical stores and chemist shops will be allowed to remain open in the city.

The relaxations given by the Maharashtra government to run certain non-essential services and shops are withdrawn, it said. In the order, the BMC expressed fear that allowing some non-essential services may lead to deterioration of the coronavirus situation in Mumbai.

Hence, the relaxations will have to be withdrawn for the city, the worst-hit by COVID-19 in Maharashtra, it said. Gathering of crowds in large numbers without following social distancing norms will be detrimental to the control of the spread of the virus, it said.

The BMC expressed fear that the advantages of the lockdown will be lost due to the gathering of people in large numbers.

Upset with the BMC order, FRTWA wrote a letter to the state government appealing it to add more items in the essential services category with a promise that they will fully abide by the COVID-19 social distancing norms.

In its letter addressed to the government, FRTWA stated, “We shopkeepers are surprised to see the order after the Honourable Chief Minister offered relaxation on non-essential products. However, our association or members have never asked for any relaxation but when govt announced we accepted thinking to revive economy this was the best option chose by the govt to start wine shop to get revenue and which was a big shock to not only all of us but in the general public at large including political parties.’’

“Sir, after 50 days of lockdown many people staying home, families and especially kids got fatigued and are looking for various items such as garments like shorts/nightwear/undergarments/T-shirt/track pants. Housewives looking for Kitchenware like utensils, burner, toaster, vacuum cleaner, roti maker, juicer/mixer, shaver, trimmer, women waxing accessories. Especially newly baby born mother needs baby products like a pram, cots, baby powder accessories, and clothing. Toys and games for all age groups to stay home in lockdown to kill the boredom. All this ‘Non Essential items ‘ becomes Now essential after 50 days of lockdown from Mumbaikars besides, of course, groceries fruits vegetables and dairy products.

Kindly look into and add all the above products as ‘Essential product and allow us to serve to all Mumbaikars as there are hundreds of shops catering to these products which are in great demand.’’

From Monday, the Maharashtra government had allowed reopening of certain non-essential services, including wine shops, which pulled large crowds across the city.

Due to the reopening of liquor shops, a large number of people had gathered outside such outlets without following social distancing norms, the civic body said.

The third phase of lockdown is in force till May 17.