Mumbai University Admission 2019: First merit list, college cut off released mu.ac.in

Mumbai University Monday released its merit list for First Year undergraduate courses on its official website mu.ac.in. Colleges have also released their indivual cut offs lists. Interested candidates need to check out respective college websites to view this list.

The document verification process and payment of application fee for students' qualifying in the first merit list will be done from June 18 to 20, 2019.

Interested candidates need to keep documents handy during the admission process:

• Passport size photograph

• Scanned signature

• Self-attested class 10 certificate/mark sheet containing the date of birth

• Self-attested class 12 mark sheet

• Self-attested copies of sports and/or ECA certificates

• SC/ST/PwD/CW/KM/OBC Certificate (as applicable)

• Economically Weaker Section quota or EWS Certificate (as applicable)

Over 2.5 lakh students have registered for admission to first year undergraduate courses offered at Mumbai University affiliated colleges. There are over 700 affiliated colleges and 60 University Departments under the University of Mumbai.