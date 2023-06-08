topStoriesenglish2618990
NewsMaharashtra
MUMBAI MURDER

Mumbai Woman Chopped Into Pieces In Mira Road Area; Live-In-Partner Detained

The suspect, Manoj Sahani, had been staying with victim Saraswati Vaidya in a rental flat in the Mira Road area over the past three years.

Last Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 07:26 AM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Mumbai: In a shocking case, the Mumbai Police have detained a 56-year-old man who allegedly murdered his live-in partner and chopped her body into pieces. The suspect has been identified as Manoj Sahani. He had been staying with victim Saraswati Vaidya in the rental flat in the Akashganga building in the Mira Road area over the past three years. 

The shocking case came to light after the Nayanagar police station received a call from residents of the building, complaining about a foul odour emanating from the couple's flat.

As per the police, a preliminary investigation revealed that the woman had been brutally killed.

"Police have found a body of a woman who had been cut into pieces, from a society in the Mira Road area. Here a couple was living in a live-in relationship. A preliminary investigation revealed that the woman was hacked to death. Further Investigation underway," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Mumbai Jayant Bajbale said.

The suspect was detained on Wednesday evening. The DCP further said that further investigation into the case is underway. 

