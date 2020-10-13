हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Maharashtra police

Nagpur Police chief suspends 15 ‘missing’ policemen for dereliction of duty

Sending a strong message to other policemen, the Nagpur Police commissioner has ordered the suspension of at least 15 cops for dereliction of duty.

Nagpur Police chief suspends 15 'missing' policemen for dereliction of duty
Image for representational use only

NAGPUR: Sending a strong message to other policemen, the Nagpur Police commissioner has ordered the suspension of at least 15 cops for dereliction of duty.

The suspended policeman are habitual offenders and had been skipping their duties for a long time.

Thee erring policemen had been irregular and frequently taking ‘sick leave’.

 

They had reportedly been ‘missing’ from duty for a long time and most of them either came late or did not report to their duty properly.

The order issued by Nagpur police commissioner Amitesh Kumar said that these 15 policemen were not doing their job properly, they were not reporting on duty and their absence was putting undue pressure and burden on other cops.

The names and posts of the suspended policemen have not been revealed. Their suspension has sent a strong message among police cadre in the second capital of Maharashtra - ''Perform or perish” - Dereliction of duty will not be tolerated.

