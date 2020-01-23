Nalasopara arms haul case: Absconding accused arrested from West Bengal by Maharashtra ATS

KOLKATA: The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Thursday arrested a 34-year-old man from West Bengal in connection with the Nalasopara arms haul case. According to reports, 34-year-old Pratap Hajara was wanted by the Maharashtra ATS in connection with the case. He was finally tracked down to Nainapur in West Bengal and arrested by the ATS team.

Hajra has been accused of training others in making country bombs and preparing other explosives.

The bombs, which the other accused were planning to hurl at the Sunburn festival in Pune, were made after they were trained by Hajra.

Hajra was arrested on January 20th and was sent to police custody till January 30th.

Arms and ammunition were recovered from Maharashtra's Nalasopara area in August 2018. The Maharashtra ATS had earlier arrested 12 people in Nalasopara arms haul case.

The 12 accused in the case are - Sharad Kalaskar, Vaibhav Raut, Sudhanwa Gondhlekar, Shrikant Pangarkar, Avinash Pawar, Liladhar Lodhi, Vasudeo Suryawanshi, Sujit Rangswamy, and Amol Kale.