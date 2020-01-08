Navi Mumbai woman files FIR against husband after he conceals his HIV+ and infects her

Navi Mumbai: A married woman has filed an FIR against her husband in a Navi Mumbai police station accusing him of marrying her by concealing his HIV+ status and infecting her with the deadly virus. The 26-year-old woman's complaint has been registered at Kamothe police station in Navi Mumbai following a Panvel court order. Apart from her 31-year-old husband, the FIR also names his family members.

The HIV+ man lives in Dombivli area of Thane district and works in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) while the woman stays in Kamothe. The two got married in 2016 after their families met through a common acquaintance.

According to the woman, she got suspicious after her husband's relatives used to ask her if he was taking medicines. When she tried to enquire about the medicine or the disease, her husband and his parents would evade the question. But when her husband started to fall ill frequently, she was told that he is suffering from tuberculosis.

Live TV

However, the doctors where she used to take her husband for treatment told her that he was HIV+ and that is why he had not been keeping well.

She then went to her parents and told them about her husband's medical condition. She also went to a hospital for a blood test and found that she, too, had become HIV+.

When her family confronted her in-laws, they started to blame her. She then moved the Panvel court against her husband and his parents charging them with ruining her life. The court after hearing her case instructed Kamothe police to register an FIR against them.

Kamothe senior police inspector Babasaheb Tupe confirmed that a probe has been launched against the woman's in-laws and husband. The FIR has been registered under Indian Penal Code Sections 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease danger­ous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease danger­ous to life), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property).