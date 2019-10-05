NCP releases list of 40 star campaigners for Maharashtra assembly election

New Delhi: The Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Saturday released the list of its 40 star campaigners for upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Polls. The list has names of some prominent Congress leaders like Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel, Chagan Bhujbal, Supriya Sule, Jayant Patil, Nawab Malik among others with party chief Sharad Pawar being at the forefront.

Besides Pawar, Maharashtra NCP unit president Jayant Patil, NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik, party general secretary Jitendra Awhad, Leader of Opposition in the State Legislative Council Dhananjay Munde, party's state youth wing head Mehboob Shaikh and women wing president Rupali Chakankar are also named among the star campaigners.

Take a look at star campaigner list of NCP below:

The NCP is contesting the 2019 Maharashtra assembly election in alliance with the Congress and other like-minded parties. In the 2014 assembly election, the NCP had fought the assembly election independently and won 41 seats.