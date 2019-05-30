No EWS quota for PG medical courses in Maharashtra for 2019-20 academic year: SC

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that the 10 per cent quota for Economically Backward Class will not apply to PG medical courses in Maharashtra for the 2019-20 academic year. The apex court had earlier in the week asked the Maharashtra government to apprise it of the status of admissions for PG medical and dental courses under 10 per cent quota for students belonging to EWS across all classes.

The court said that the process of admission in medical colleges started in November last year and the quota for EWS was introduced later hence reservation cannot be given to students under EWS this year.

The Centre had come out with the constitutional amendment bill giving 10 per cent reservation in jobs and admission for EWS candidates across all classes. The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha had cleared the bill on January 8 and 9 respectively, and it was signed by President Ram Nath Kovind.

The quota will be over and above the existing 50 per cent reservation to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes.