Oops! Latur man gets arrested for posing with sword in photograph

Latur: Indians have this obsession with posing for photographs. In a unique event a 27-year-old man was arrested in Latur in Maharashtra on Monday (April 5) for posing with a sword and uploading the photographs on social media, police said.

A Vivekanand Chowk police station official identified the accused as Umesh Pendur, a resident of Vaishali Nagar here.

Earlier, on Sunday, one Ravindrakumar Arjune was held for a similar offence, he said.

In another case, three people were arrested with sharp weapons in Sanjay Nagar here.

So from next time, do not be way too much adventurous when it comes to uploading your photographs on social media, one wrong move and you can get arrested.

(Inputs from PTI)

