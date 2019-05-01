PM Modi, Rajnath Singh condemn Gadchiroli Naxal attack, say perpetrators won't be spared

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condemned the ghastly Naxal attack in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district which killed at least 15 Quick Response Team (QRT) commandos and a civilian. "Strongly condemn the despicable attack on our security personnel in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra. I salute all the brave personnel. Their sacrifices will never be forgotten. My thoughts & solidarity are with the bereaved families. The perpetrators of such violence will not be spared," the PM tweeted.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh also termed the attack an act of cowardice and desperation. He said he is in touch with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and assured all assistance that will be required.

"Attack on Maharashtra Police personnel in Gadchiroli is an act of cowardice and desperation. We are extremely proud of the valour of our police personnel. Their supreme sacrifice while serving the nation will not go in vain. My deepest condolences to their families. Spoke to Maharashtra CM Shri @Dev_Fadnavis regarding the tragic incident in Gadchiroli and expressed my grief at the loss of brave Police personnel. We are providing all assistance needed by the state government. MHA is in constant touch with the state administration," Rajnath tweeted.

Fadnavis too said that he briefed Rajnath about the situation in Maharashtra. "Anguished to know that our 16 police personnel from Gadchiroli QRT force got martyred in a cowardly attack by naxals today. My thoughts and prayers are with the martyrs’ families. I’m in touch with DGP and Gadchiroli SP," he tweeted.

Congress also condemned the attack in Maharashtra. "We are deeply saddened by the deadly attack on our jawans. We strongly condemn this act of violence & salute our brave hearts for their sacrifice & service. We pray for the families of the victims & wish the injured a swift recovery," Congress tweeted.

The attack on the QRT commandos took place when the private vehicle in which they were travelling was targeted by an improvised explosive device (IED) on Wednesday afternoon. The attack was carried out on the Kurkheda-Korchi road near Jambhurkheda village panchayat in north Gadchiroli, a Naxal-hit area.

This is the second attack by Naxals in Gadchiroli in the last 24 hours. The QRT commandos were on their way to another spot where the Naxals had set more than 50 vehicles ablaze Tuesday night.